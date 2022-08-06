Microsoft bars Tutanota users from registering MS Teams accounts

According to a Microsoft spokesperson, it will not be possible to change the current situation with Tutanota.

Tutanota has over 2 million registered users but Microsoft is actively blocking Tutanota email addresses from registering a Microsoft Teams account. For your information, Tutanota is a secure email service that offers end-to-end encryption to protect your messages from being read by third parties.

According to Hanover, Germany-based email service provider Tutanota, this is a “severe anti-competitive practice” and a clear attempt by Microsoft to restrict users from using a secure email service.

Getting into reseasoning, Tutanota’s spokesperson told Hackread.com that Microsoft is blocking Tutanota addresses because they do not recognize Tutanota as an email service, but as a ‘corporate address.’

When the first Tutanota user registered a Teams account, they were assigned the domain. That’s why (as shown in the screenshot below) everyone who logs in with a Tutanota address should report to their ‘admin’ now.

Screengrab shared by Tutanota

Matthias Pfau, co-founder of Tutanota wrote in a blog post that his company followed up with Microsoft but a spokesperson responded that it will not be possible to change the current situation with Tutanota.

Microsoft would only have to change the settings that Tutanota is an email service so that everyone can register an individual account but they (Microsoft) say such a change is not possible. Tutanota

Nevertheless, this is a major problem for those who want to use both services, as they can’t register a Microsoft Teams account. However, Tutanota still expects Microsoft would make the necessary changes and won’t harm its 2 million user base.